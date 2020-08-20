Advertisement

Beatrice Police searching for missing 32-year-old

Beatrice Police are searching for a missing man last seen on August 15.
Beatrice Police are searching for a missing man last seen on August 15.(Beatrice Police)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Police are searching for a missing man last seen on August 15.

According to BPD, Robert Barton, 32, was last seen on August 15 in Beatrice.

He was wearing a gray tank top and black shorts and is 5 foot 6 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 402-223-4080.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NSP finds large piece of equipment on side of Interstate 80

Updated: 49 minutes ago
NSP is trying to figure out how a tank ended up abandoned on the side of the interstate in central Nebraska.

News

LPD: Man arrested after speeding through school zones, running from police

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man going more than 20-mph over the speed limit in two separate school zones and also had a warrant out for his arrest.

News

LPD arrests 3rd suspect in smoke shop burglaries from February

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they believe was involved in burglaries at area smoke shops from earlier this year.

News

Lincoln’s StarTran looks to hire new bus drivers during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
With unemployment rates skyrocketing in Nebraska for a while, drivers 10/11 spoke with say they’re thankful to keep their jobs during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Lincoln’s StarTran looks to hire new bus drivers during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Because of the pandemic, StarTran has lost 12 of their drivers.

News

Nephew stabbed by uncle overnight in Northeast Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 51-year-old man has been arrested after a family dispute led to a stabbing incident Wednesday night.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meet Paisley! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Nephew stabbed by uncle overnight in Northeast Lincoln

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
A 51-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday night for stabbing his nephew in Northeast Lincoln

Forecast

Warming Trend Continues

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunshine, warm and more humid