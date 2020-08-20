Beatrice Police searching for missing 32-year-old
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Police are searching for a missing man last seen on August 15.
According to BPD, Robert Barton, 32, was last seen on August 15 in Beatrice.
He was wearing a gray tank top and black shorts and is 5 foot 6 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 402-223-4080.
