Beatrice Police searching for missing 32-year-old

BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Police are searching for a missing man last seen on August 15.

According to BPD, Robert Barton, 32, was last seen on August 15 in Beatrice.

He was wearing a gray tank top and black shorts and is 5 foot 6 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 402-223-4080.

