Catalytic converters stolen twice from child center days apart

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Lincoln. LPD said there’s been five times as many thefts as this time last year.

Bubbles & Blocks Child Development Center has 3 buses that they use for eight school pick ups everyday, but one bus had it’s catalytic converter stolen just days before school started leaving the child development center to pay thousands of dollars in damages.

“We were going to get the oil changed, so I fired one up and it sounded like I was in a stock car,” said Cory Quimby, Bubbles & Blocks owner.

In just one week Quimby has replaced a catalytic converter not once but twice.

“It was a$2,100 repair, and it had been sitting in our lot for about 15 hours, and we came in the next day to do our practice run and it had been stolen again,” said Quimby.

It cost $4,200 in repairs in just two days for Bubbles & Blocks to replace both catalytic converters.

LPD says they normally have around 20 catalytic converter thefts by August, but this year they already have 103 cases.

“To date it’s caused Lincoln residents who have been victims of this crime $25,000 in damages and $50,000 in total loss,” said Ofc. Luke Bonkiewicz.

LPD said the converters are easy targets because they don’t have identifiable information and aren’t too hard to remove, plus they can be worth up to $120.

“The second time it happened we have it on camera... the person walking up, kneeling down, climbing under the bus, but we just can’t make any details out,” said Quimby. “Now with it closer to the building we’re going to be able to see the person’s face.”

Police said, if you can, park vehicles in locked garages or in well-lit areas.

”If you hear the sound of metal scraping.. a saw if you see legs sticking out from underneath a car please give us a call,” said Ofc. Bonkiewicz.

“It’s definitely frustrating and we didn’t have any choice but to get it fixed because school started the next day,” said Quimby. ”We’ve been open for seven years and never have this happen.”

