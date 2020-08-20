Advertisement

Catalytic converters stolen twice from child center days apart

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Lincoln. LPD said there’s been five times as many thefts as this time last year.
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Lincoln. LPD said there’s been five times as many thefts as this time last year.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Lincoln. LPD said there’s been five times as many thefts as this time last year.

Bubbles & Blocks Child Development Center has 3 buses that they use for eight school pick ups everyday, but one bus had it’s catalytic converter stolen just days before school started leaving the child development center to pay thousands of dollars in damages.

“We were going to get the oil changed, so I fired one up and it sounded like I was in a stock car,” said Cory Quimby, Bubbles & Blocks owner.

In just one week Quimby has replaced a catalytic converter not once but twice.

“It was a$2,100 repair, and it had been sitting in our lot for about 15 hours, and we came in the next day to do our practice run and it had been stolen again,” said Quimby.

It cost $4,200 in repairs in just two days for Bubbles & Blocks to replace both catalytic converters.

LPD says they normally have around 20 catalytic converter thefts by August, but this year they already have 103 cases.

“To date it’s caused Lincoln residents who have been victims of this crime $25,000 in damages and $50,000 in total loss,” said Ofc. Luke Bonkiewicz.

LPD said the converters are easy targets because they don’t have identifiable information and aren’t too hard to remove, plus they can be worth up to $120.

“The second time it happened we have it on camera... the person walking up, kneeling down, climbing under the bus, but we just can’t make any details out,” said Quimby. “Now with it closer to the building we’re going to be able to see the person’s face.”

Police said, if you can, park vehicles in locked garages or in well-lit areas.

”If you hear the sound of metal scraping.. a saw if you see legs sticking out from underneath a car please give us a call,” said Ofc. Bonkiewicz.

“It’s definitely frustrating and we didn’t have any choice but to get it fixed because school started the next day,” said Quimby. ”We’ve been open for seven years and never have this happen.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska voter registration trends

Updated: moments ago

News

Lincoln waitress gets big tip and praise for wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
A little over two weeks ago a waitress in the capital city received a five-cent tip with a note saying that money would be more if she wasn't wearing a mask.Now we're hearing from another Lincoln waitress who got a big tip and a note, praising her for just the opposite.

News

Ragweed allergies have similar symptoms to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Ragweed allergies can have similar symptoms to COVID-19

News

Local foster agencies receive donations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Over the next week, every single kid in the foster care system here in Lincoln will receive a backpack filled with books.

Latest News

News

Mankato cleaning up after major hail storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shannon Heckt
People in Mankato, Kansas are cleaning up after softball-size hail caused major damage across Jewell County Friday night.

News

Local foster agencies receive donations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Over the next week, every single kid in the foster care system here in Lincoln will receive a backpack filled with books. That's nearly 500 kids, from newborns to 18-year-olds.

Forecast

Remaining warm and mainly dry for now

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for the next couple of days before a streak of above average temperatures return to the area this weekend and the first half of next week. Rain chances are looking low for much of the area the next seven days.

News

Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative connects people to jobs during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
SCC is helping people who lost jobs during the pandemic get a fresh start.

News

Big Ten Commissioner writes open letter to athletes, families and fans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Commissioner provided more information on the decision made to postpone the fall sports season.

News

Plans for Boo at the Zoo are uncertain

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The Lincoln Children's Zoo is working around the coronavirus, but their biggest event of the year is still a question mark.