Lincoln Christian working hard to improve, stay safe at practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With extra breaks throughout practice, the Lincoln Christian football team is working on staying safe in the practices leading up to the season. The Crusaders are taking COVID-19 seriously and according to head coach Kurt Earl, are doing everything they can to stay safe.

“We’re doing everything we can, that when we’re in close contact, to limit the amount of time because time duration is a big factor. So we take COVID break and get water and we’re breaking up the practice. We’re doing everything we can to make sure that we are staying on the right track to have games this year,” said Earl.

The Crusaders open up the season against Syracuse.

