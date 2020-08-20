Advertisement

Lincoln Christian working hard to improve, stay safe at practice

After a disappointing 2019 season, the Crusaders are optimistic about this year's team
The Lincoln Christian football team gets ready for the upcoming season(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Aug. 19, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With extra breaks throughout practice, the Lincoln Christian football team is working on staying safe in the practices leading up to the season. The Crusaders are taking COVID-19 seriously and according to head coach Kurt Earl, are doing everything they can to stay safe.

“We’re doing everything we can, that when we’re in close contact, to limit the amount of time because time duration is a big factor. So we take COVID break and get water and we’re breaking up the practice. We’re doing everything we can to make sure that we are staying on the right track to have games this year,” said Earl.

The Crusaders open up the season against Syracuse.

