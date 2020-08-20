Advertisement

Lincoln waitress gets big tip and praise for wearing a mask

Lincoln woman gets big tip and note for wearing mask
Lincoln woman gets big tip and note for wearing mask(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A little over two weeks ago a waitress in the capital city received a five-cent tip with a note saying that money would be more if she wasn't wearing a mask.

Now we're hearing from another Lincoln waitress who got a big tip and a note, praising her for just the opposite.

The note reads: "This is my response to the idiot who tipped five cents because of masks. Feel free to move out of the state of Nebraska. Thanks for wearing masks. Let's see if this makes the news."

That note and a hundred dollar bill were left at Noelle Hughbank's table at Red Lobster.

Hughbanks will celebrate five years serving at the Lincoln restaurant next week.

She says work has been challenging during COVID-19 and this gesture was overwhelming.

"I cried," said Hughbanks. "I think it's beautiful. You know we're not just doing this for ourselves were doing it for everyone. It made me cry that I got the recognition but I think it could have been anybody."

The note lists that it is a direct response to a story 10/11 Now brought you earlier this month of another waitress in Lincoln who was given a five-cent tip because she was wearing a mask.

“He basically wants everybody to be safe and wear and mask,” said Hughbanks. “The note says basically to the other guy you can move.”

Hughbanks says the man left before she got a chance to say anything.

“Thank you,” said Hughbanks. “Thank you so much. Just keep coming back to the restaurant. They could have gone anywhere and they came to Red Lobster and that just kinda makes me happy.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nebraska voter registration trends

Updated: moments ago

News

Catalytic converters stolen twice from child center days apart

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Lincoln. LPD said there’s been five times as many thefts as this time last year.

News

Ragweed allergies have similar symptoms to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Ragweed allergies can have similar symptoms to COVID-19

News

Local foster agencies receive donations

Updated: 3 hours ago
Over the next week, every single kid in the foster care system here in Lincoln will receive a backpack filled with books.

Latest News

News

Ragweed allergies symptoms similar to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Mankato cleaning up after major hail storm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shannon Heckt
People in Mankato, Kansas are cleaning up after softball-size hail caused major damage across Jewell County Friday night.

News

Local foster agencies receive donations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Over the next week, every single kid in the foster care system here in Lincoln will receive a backpack filled with books. That's nearly 500 kids, from newborns to 18-year-olds.

Forecast

Remaining warm and mainly dry for now

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
Seasonable temperatures are in the forecast for the next couple of days before a streak of above average temperatures return to the area this weekend and the first half of next week. Rain chances are looking low for much of the area the next seven days.

News

Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative connects people to jobs during the pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
SCC is helping people who lost jobs during the pandemic get a fresh start.

News

Big Ten Commissioner writes open letter to athletes, families and fans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Commissioner provided more information on the decision made to postpone the fall sports season.