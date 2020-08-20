Lincoln’s StarTran looks to hire new bus drivers during the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many businesses across Lincoln are still trying to keep up with their normal operations during COVID-19. One of those being the city’s transportation service, StarTran. Right now, they’re in desperate need of more drivers.

On average, StarTran has about 110 drivers across Lincoln. Because of the pandemic, they've lost 12 of them.

That number may not seem like a lot, but in order to keep everyday routes running on time, StarTran says it's necessary for the department to have all hands on deck.

With unemployment rates skyrocketing in Nebraska for a while, drivers 10/11 spoke with say they’re thankful to keep their jobs during the pandemic. They tell us working for a company that cares about their safety and others riding the buses is important.

"It's really an enjoyable job. It's not the same thing everyday. You meet different kinds of people, and you help people. You're getting people to their doctor's appointments. You're getting people to work. You're getting people to school. You're learning a little bit about their stories, and you're learning a little bit about other people's lives," said Colin Clark, StarTran field supervisor.

Because of the pandemic, traffic on the bus has slowed down a bit, but staff say still having the appropriate number of drivers is crucial.

StarTran has been putting one of their training devices to use during the pandemic, and it's all to keep their drivers safe and to make the process of training that much easier.

It's their virtual bus driving simulator. During this time when they're in need of additional drivers, the device is coming in handy.

The simulator is used to train both new and current bus drivers. It recreates real-life scenarios like driving during the night, as well as through snow and rain. StarTran drivers tell me if you're hesitant about applying to be a bus driver for the first time, don't be. Between classroom lessons, the simulator and working hands-on with staff, you'll be ready, and current drivers tell us those aren't the only perks of starting out in the new role.

"This is a great paying job. It'll be worth it, especially with overtime. You'll be back on your feet in no time," said StarTran driver Rose Acevedo.

Drivers tell 10/11 not only during COVID-19, but at all times, safety of drivers and passengers remains the top priority. They say getting experience using the simulator helps, especially when it’s a new employee’s first time learning to drive a bus.

Most driving shifts are eight hours long, and the qualifications for becoming a driver are quite simple. You must be 21 years old or over and have a clean driving record.

StarTran is also looking for a new mechanic. To apply for that position or to be a driver, visit here.

