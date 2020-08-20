Advertisement

LPD arrests 3rd suspect in smoke shop burglaries from February

Bryan Castillo
Bryan Castillo(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they believe was involved in burglaries at area smoke shops from earlier this year.

On Tuesday, 18-year old Bryan Castillo was arrested and is facing three counts of burglary for his participation in all three of the smoke shop burglaries back in February. LPD said Castillo was already in jail at time of his arrest.

LPD said a 16-year old was recently referred for one count of burglary for his participation in the D & K burglary.

Related: Lincoln man arrested for smoke shop burglaries in February

On February 6, around 2 a.m. officers responded to D & K smoke shop where the found the front window broken. Investigators said $1,600 worth of items were stolen.

Days later, on February 10, just after midnight there was a burglary at The Joint on N Cotner, near East O Street in East Lincoln, had the glass broken and $4,300 worth of items stolen.

LPD said 24-hours later, police were investigating a third burglary at Cloud 9 smoke shop on Old Cheney where a window had been broken.

According to police, there was a large amount of damage to Cloud 9′s display cases and a cash box was stolen. Investigators estimate the loss to be around $60,000.

Investigators analyzed digital, forensic and video evidence and were able to develop suspects.

More: Crime Stoppers: Police release new surveillance video in string of vape shop burglaries

Back on June 20, 19-year old Tang Lian was arrested for participating in the Cloud 9 and D &K smoke shop burglaries. Lian is facing two burglary charges.

Investigators said more arrests are possible as they continue looking into these cases.

If you have any information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln’s StarTran looks to hire new bus drivers during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
With unemployment rates skyrocketing in Nebraska for a while, drivers 10/11 spoke with say they’re thankful to keep their jobs during the pandemic.

News

Lincoln’s StarTran looks to hire new bus drivers during the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Because of the pandemic, StarTran has lost 12 of their drivers.

News

Nephew stabbed by uncle overnight in Northeast Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
A 51-year-old man has been arrested after a family dispute led to a stabbing incident Wednesday night.

News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
Meet Paisley! You can schedule an adoption appointment by calling the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at 441-4488.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

News

Nephew stabbed by uncle overnight in Northeast Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
A 51-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday night for stabbing his nephew in Northeast Lincoln

Forecast

Warming Trend Continues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Sunshine, warm and more humid

News

Catalytic converter thefts on rise in Lincoln

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Nebraska voter registration trends

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Catalytic converters stolen twice from child center days apart

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Lincoln. LPD said there’s been five times as many thefts as this time last year.