LPD arrests 3rd suspect in smoke shop burglaries from February

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they believe was involved in burglaries at area smoke shops from earlier this year.

On Tuesday, 18-year old Bryan Castillo was arrested and is facing three counts of burglary for his participation in all three of the smoke shop burglaries back in February. LPD said Castillo was already in jail at time of his arrest.

LPD said a 16-year old was recently referred for one count of burglary for his participation in the D & K burglary.

Related: Lincoln man arrested for smoke shop burglaries in February

On February 6, around 2 a.m. officers responded to D & K smoke shop where the found the front window broken. Investigators said $1,600 worth of items were stolen.

Days later, on February 10, just after midnight there was a burglary at The Joint on N Cotner, near East O Street in East Lincoln, had the glass broken and $4,300 worth of items stolen.

LPD said 24-hours later, police were investigating a third burglary at Cloud 9 smoke shop on Old Cheney where a window had been broken.

According to police, there was a large amount of damage to Cloud 9′s display cases and a cash box was stolen. Investigators estimate the loss to be around $60,000.

Investigators analyzed digital, forensic and video evidence and were able to develop suspects.

More: Crime Stoppers: Police release new surveillance video in string of vape shop burglaries

Back on June 20, 19-year old Tang Lian was arrested for participating in the Cloud 9 and D &K smoke shop burglaries. Lian is facing two burglary charges.

Investigators said more arrests are possible as they continue looking into these cases.

If you have any information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.