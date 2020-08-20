Advertisement

LPD: Man arrested after speeding through school zones, running from police

Schuyler Hobbs
Schuyler Hobbs(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man going more than 20-mph over the speed limit in two separate school zones and also had a warrant out for his arrest.

On Wednesday morning, around 8:30 a.m., officers were conducting school zone traffic enforcement around 19th and Superior Streets.

LPD said officers saw a red Kia Spectra, with no plates, driving 45-mph in the 25-mph school zone.

When an officer tried stopping the car, LPD said it sped away. Another officer on their way to run school zone traffic enforcement saw the car going 70-mph, according to police.

That officer tried stopping the car and it again sped away but they saw the car pull into an apartment complex on Superior Street.

LPD said the officer saw the driver get out of the car and start running away.

Initially, officers were not able to track down the driver however, investigators were able to determine that the driver was Schuyler Hobbs, who was wanted on a domestic assault warrant.

LPD said witnesses in the area helped identify Hobbs to officers.

Later that same day, around 2:30 p.m., officers returned to Hobbs’ home and when they knocked on the door, they saw him run around the back of the residence and away from officers.

LPD said there was a short chase and officers were able to arrest Hobbs on the warrant.

Hobbs was also cited for the following charges:

  • Speeding in a school zone
  • Seat belt violation
  • No valid registration
  • Disobeying orders of an officer directing traffic
  • Refusing to comply with order of police
  • Violating speed 21 to 35-mph over
  • Fleeing in a motor vehicle to avoid arrest
  • Reckless driving

