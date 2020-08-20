Advertisement

LPS shares COVID-19 case information from past week

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lincoln Public Schools since classes started. There are 35 staff members in self-isolation or quarantine as of Wednesday at 4 p.m. LPS said it will release this information for the past week every Thursday at 2 p.m.

LPS Weekly Illness Dashboard
LPS Weekly Illness Dashboard(LPS)

The number of LPS positive cases reported includes students and staff testing positive that have been in school buildings anytime 48 hours prior to the time of symptoms being exhibited or the positive test was taken. These are cases where LPS has done an investigation of potential exposure to others and contact tracing in the school district setting. “Staff” includes all positions and district locations which refers to school building and non-school locations such as Operations, Transportation, District Office, and Distribution.

In addition, every year LPS releases a weekly Wednesday Student Illness Report. This gives the number of families reporting their students’ absence due to illness on Wednesdays and includes all in-person and remote learners and all illnesses reported to the attendance office. This week the percentage of students who reported absent for illness is one percent.

When there is a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in an LPS building, LPS said it will continue to follow protocols and work with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on the contact tracing process. Through that process, anyone identified as a close, high-risk contact with the positive case will be called directly and given instructions on next steps. Those next steps could include self-monitoring or self-isolating and reporting to the health department or health care provider if symptoms develop.

If there is a positive case reported at LPS and a person is not directly called by the health department or LPS staff, then they are not considered a close, high-risk contact. Anyone with questions about possible exposure should contact the LLCHD at 402-441-8006 or your healthcare provider.

LPS said due to privacy rules and regulations, identifying information of the person affected, such as name, position, age etc., will not be released.

