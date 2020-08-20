Milford postpones first football game after confirmed COVID-19 cases

Milford Public Schools said its first football game has been postponed and multiple players are in quarantine after positive COVID-19 cases within the school district.

MPS officials said that contact tracing is taking place and multiple players are quarantining, as is one football coach.

The positive cases also led to the postponement of the school’s first football game, which was scheduled for August 28 against Malcolm.

Malcolm will instead take on Fairbury on that date.

Fairbury was supposed to play Minden on August 28, but the Whippets also had to postpone due to positive cases.

Minden Public Schools announced that all football-related activities have been suspended due to the increased number of football players currently out due to confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19.

