Nephew stabbed by uncle overnight in Northeast Lincoln

51-year-old Rodney Mann arrested and charged
A 51-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing his nephew outside a home in Northeast Lincoln Wednesday night.
A 51-year-old man has been arrested for stabbing his nephew outside a home in Northeast Lincoln Wednesday night.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a 51-year-old man has been arrested after a family dispute led to a stabbing incident Wednesday night.

It happened outside a home near 52nd and Colfax just before 11 p.m.

It’s not known how many times the 30-year-old victim was stabbed, but he was transported by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

51-year-old Rodney Mann, the uncle and suspect in the incident, was also treated at another hospital for minor injuries sustained in the altercation.

Mann was later arrested by police and is facing second-degree assault charges.

