NSP finds large piece of equipment on side of Interstate 80

CENTAL NEBRASKA -- The Nebraska State Patrol said a large piece of bridge laying equipment ended up on the side of the interstate in central Nebraska.

An original tweet by NSP Carrier Enforcement said a trucking company left a tank on the side of the interstate on Thursday.

“To the trucking company that left this #tank on the side of the interstate in central Nebraska: We would like to talk to you! I’m sure the @DeptofDefense would as well!” the tweet read.

However, NSP provided an update later saying the vehicle was for bridge laying, and they now know who it belongs to.

“We’re working on making sure it gets to where it needs to get,” the tweet read.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.