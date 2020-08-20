Advertisement

Warming Trend Continues

Lincoln Day Planner
Lincoln Day Planner(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday will be warm and dry with mostly sunny skies expected. Other than a few clouds for tonight, it should be dry in the Lincoln area. Friday will be a few degrees warmer and muggy with just a few scattered clouds but mainly sunny. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning there will be about a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. other then that small chance of rain Saturday morning, the weekend is expected to be hot and humid with afternoon highs both days in the lower 90s.

The heat wave continues Monday through Wednesday will be hot, humid, dry and sunny. Highs could hit the mid 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday with heat indices around 100 or higher.

