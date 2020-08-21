Advertisement

Back to School FAQ - August 21

By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We know families have many questions about going back to school during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re starting a new segment on 10/11 NOW at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. called “Back to School FAQ” where we find and share the answers to your frequently asked questions. Just submit your question using our 1011 NOW app or by clicking here.

More: Back to School FAQ - August 19

“Will LPS provide a breakfast/lunch for the students who are remote learning from home?

Parent

Yes, LPS is planning food distribution sites for remote learners only. These sites will run once per week at set locations, times and dates.

LPS leaders said that families will need to get to the food pick up sites on their own.

Whether you’re on free, reduced or full-pay status, meals will be charged exactly as they are during in-person school.

More: Back to School FAQ - August 14

Families can apply for free or reduced priced school meals. An application to qualify is required and part of the guidelines include your household income being at or below the free meal criteria.

Parents can apply online and it’s good for the entire school year.

For more information on how to apply for free/reduced meals, you can visit LPS’ website by clicking here.

