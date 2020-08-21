Advertisement

Lincoln bike shortage persists months into COVID-19 pandemic

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re trying to buy a bike in Lincoln, good luck. There’s been shortages now for several months.

It’s a story 10/11 NOW first brought you in April when demand for bikes had just started to rise. But now, local bike shops said they’re still struggling and don’t know when it will bet better.

"Biking is one of the few activities people can do," Damon Hershey, General Manager of Cycle Works said.

Hershey said the shortage started in March when parents came in to buy kids bikes. Then, when adults got bored, those bikes started flying off the shelves too. But now it’s everything, because not only is demand higher than normal, the companies that make the bikes are shut down or months behind in operation.

“We’ve been working really hard trying to source bikes, we’re trying to be like johnny on the spot and ordering bikes as soon as they become available,” Hershey said. ”Order from all kinds of vendors to try and support the community.”

They do have some bikes, but not the selection they normally have.

"It's hard for some customers who may not be able to get the model or color they want," Hershey said.

Hershey said there are other stores across the country that are worse off than they are.

"We've been working really hard to source bikes," Hershey said. "Trying to be Johnny on the spot and order bikes as soon as they come available and ordering from all kind of vendors to support the community."

They list all of their bikes on their website once they're in stock.

"We've had calls from all over the country," Hershey said. "California, Texas, Minnesota, we've had people drive in from Denver, Minneapolis to buy a bike here."

His advice to anyone shopping for a bike is act fast when you find a bike you like because it probably won’t stick around for long. How long the shortage will stick around is unknown.

“We’re hoping supply will pick back up and will assume demand will plateau at some point,” Hershey said. “Hopefully we’ll have better options through the fall, winter and heading into 2021.”

