City invests in captioning software to be more inclusive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At a time when information is vital to the success of Lincoln’s fight against the pandemic, it’s important that everybody gets that information in a way they can understand.

Interpreters have been at press conferences, but now the City is taking another step towards breaking down communication barriers. The City has wanted a captioning service for their channels and conferences for a while, but when the pandemic happened they made an extra push to get it installed.

Officials said it’s one step closer to making Lincoln inclusive. There is a blue box in the communications control room at the City County Building downtown. This blue box, along with two others, is using voice recognition software to provide live captioning for city events.

“We put in the request to do all of this prior to the pandemic hitting, and then this hit and we pushed a little harder to get it installed,” said Jamie Wenz, operations manager at LNKTV. “Especially with the kind of information we have going out with the coronavirus.

Wenz said it’s part of the push to become more inclusive.

“We want to make sure everybody is able to get the message; not just English speaking, people who don’t have hearing problems,” Wenz said.

For John Wyvill, executive director at NCDHH, something so seemingly small as a captioning service makes him feel seen.

“Personally, it’s a sign of being treated with dignity and respect, and that people in the deaf and hard of hearing community are important,” Wyvill said.

Interpreters have been frequent at press conferences because of the pandemic. Wyvill said it’s important to have interpreters now, but it’s great to have something for when we aren’t in a health crisis.

If there is any silver lining in this pandemic, COVID-19 environment, it’s the recognition of the importance of communication,” Wyvill said.

The service was a $93,000 project. The City has been testing it out this week, they’re going to feed old conferences and other City Events through it too.

“There were a lot of folks that were deaf or hard of hearing, and we felt we were undeserving them,” said Wenz. “We wanted to make sure we were serving the community, as well as we can.”

Wyvill said captioning will make a huge difference for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or even new English speakers.

“Any time there is captioning being offered, it helps us all,” Wyvill said.

Right now, the captioning is available on the LNK-TV Website, Allo, and Windstream cable services. Spectrum will have it up soon.

Wenz said the captioning software is really accurate, but they will have to teach it how to spell Mayor Gaylor Baird’s first name.

