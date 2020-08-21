Advertisement

Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign gets underway

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to remove impaired drivers from the road
Aug. 21, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - As schools are back in session and the summer vacation season winds down, Nebraska State Troopers and officers from dozens of other law enforcement agencies throughout Nebraska will participate in the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to remove impaired drivers from the road.

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen many people return to the road for summer trips. Traffic volume has increased since the early months of the pandemic, but so have issues on the roadways, including traffic fatalities”, said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). “As we close out the summer driving season, let’s work together to keep Nebraska roads safe.”

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” runs from August 21 through Labor Day, September 7. The operation will include troopers working overtime to enforce Nebraska’s traffic laws and monitor for impaired driving.

The effort also marks the conclusion of NSP’s “100 Days of Summer” initiative, which runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend every year. Since Memorial Day weekend, troopers have arrested nearly 250 motorists for driving under the influence.

“Traffic patterns have changed in recent months, but our troopers have remained diligent in their work to maintain safety on Nebraska’s roadways,” said Colonel Bolduc. “We encourage the public to do their part as well and always have a sober driver.”

The two-week campaign is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $20,000 from Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

In 2019, approximately 25% of fatal crashes on Nebraska roads involved alcohol.

