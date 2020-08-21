Feeling Like Summer...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Heading into the weekend, it’s going to feel a lot like summer as heat and humidity are set to return to area on Saturday and Sunday and even into much of next week as a ridge of high pressure will lead many areas to seeing a pretty hot and dry stretch of weather over the next week.

Not much has changed in regards to our upper level pattern, with continued northwest flow aloft over our area and a strong ridge of high pressure just to our west. This will lead to a few weak waves passing through the area over the next few days yielding some very small chances for a few spotty showers or storms. Otherwise, heat and humidity will headline the forecast as a ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the area. On Saturday, temperatures are expected into the 90s for most of the state, with the potential for some triple-digit heat in the far west.

Hot and humid weather expected to start the weekend with highs in the 90s to triple digits across the state. (KOLN)

Dew points by Saturday afternoon will likely be sitting in the mid to upper 60s, giving us a hot and humid afternoon. When factoring in the high humidity, feels like temperatures could reach the mid to upper 90s by Saturday afternoon.

Warming temperatures in the mid-levels of the atmosphere should put a cap on our storm chances for most of the weekend. Skies likely won’t see full sunshine, but mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday.

Sunday will be another hot, humid day for many across the state as temperatures again are expected to sit from the low 90s in the east to near 100° in the west.

Hot and humid weather is expected again on Sunday to finish the weekend. (KOLN)

Once again, dew points will likely sit in at least the mid 60s by Sunday afternoon which will make it feel even hotter with heat index values approaching 100° for a few hours in the afternoon. Full sunshine with just a few passing clouds are expected Sunday. Dry weather is also expected to finish the weekend, with any chance for rain at less than 10%.

Heat is expected to continue into the week next week as the upper level ridge settles over our area. This will lead to temperatures likely sitting in the low to mid 90s for most of the week next week with plenty of sunshine and dry weather for most.

