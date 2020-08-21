Advertisement

Grand Island man crashes car into yards and home

A Grand Island man crashed his vehicle in yards and a home.
By Alissa Harrington
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Police said alcohol and other health concerns were likely to blame for a sports car crashing into yards and a house in Grand Island.

Police said it happened in the 3000 block of Colonial Lane Thursday evening.

Police said Zacery Ciaramaella, 24, Grand Island drove his Mazda RX8 off the roadway striking a mailbox, utility pole, house and yards.

GIPD said the car was likely traveling at about 80 mph.

Ciaramaella was not arrested due to health concerns but was cited for DUI.

No one was injured in the home but it did receive damage to the exterior and foundation.

