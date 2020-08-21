Happening in Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’re expecting another hot weekend in the Capital City and if you’re looking for something to do, we have your Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

After The City Faith-Based Festival

After The City is a faith-based festival that will feature music, prayer, art and healing. There will be multiple churches and ministries of varying Christian-based faiths represented at the event. They have arranged multiple live music performances and incredible art on display. Come and be a part of this uplifting experience.

Saturday at 12 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

2nd Annual Davey Car Show

Get your motor runnin'. Head out on the highway...to Davey, Nebraska. Why, you ask? They are hosting the 2nd Annual Davey Car Show. Come check out all these cars! There will be three classes: Cars, Trucks and Motorcycles. There will also be a DJ and food provided by several vendors.

Saturday 12 to 3 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Rumology Presents So You Think You’re Funny

Are you ready to laugh? Rumology and Gato Comedy Syndicate are bringing the first of many Stand Up Comedy competitions. Get your friends and come watch some great comics do their stuff and enjoy an evening of laughter.

Saturday 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Items for purchase

More info: HERE

Abendmusik’s Online Summer Concerts Presents Pieta by John Muehleisen

Abendmusik’s online summer concerts will bring beautiful music with a powerful message of hope to the sanctuary of your home. We pause to remember how love, compassion and mercy become the human response to tragedy and injustice. Muehleisen’s poignant and moving Pieta addresses, in concentric circles, the sorrow and pain of mothers who lose their sons.

Sunday 7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Lincoln Municipal Band Summer Concert Series Presents Back to School: In Recognition of Teachers

Join the Lincoln Municipal Band as it continues one of Lincoln’s oldest traditions at over 100 years. This concert will pay tribute to our teachers and feature the winners of the 2020 John Shildneck Youth Artist competition.

Sunday 7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.