High School Softball Season Begins During Pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2020-21 NSAA fall sports season was in doubt over the past five months during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the uncertainty cleared with athletes beginning competition across Nebraska. The NSAA fall sports calendar includes cross country, football, volleyball, boys tennis, girls golf, and softball.

Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln hosted multiple games involving several Heartland Athletic Conference teams.

Tonight on 1011 NOW at 10:00 p.m., we’ll show you the sights and sounds of softball’s opening night.

