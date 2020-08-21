In Season Market opens in Bennet

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Douglas family recently purchased an organic farm in the hopes of using it for more than just themselves.

It now has a storefront and a staff of students looking to learn about how their food makes it to the table.

The “In Season Market” has been open for less than a week.

“There’s nothing like it in Bennet,” said Michele Ray the owner. “Not everybody wants to drive to the big box stores in Lincoln and get in line and stay six feet away. We thought a little more of a country feel would go over well.”

The produce she sells in the market comes from In Season farms in Douglas, Nebraska.

The Ray family purchased the operation about two months ago and now the store is also looking to sell other local goods.

"Getting as many local people together to sell their items in here in the air conditioning rather than having to haul their items to the farmers market every week," said Ray.

The Ray family also founded Skyview Learning Academy which has elementary through high school students.

They will also be opening up the store and the farm for students to work on to get hands-on experience.

"Will help us with the harvest," said Ray. "The washing of the lettuce, of the greens and bagging it and putting labels on. Getting their hands dirty and letting them see how food gets to the table really."

Ray says while they are very early on in the operation of both the store and the farm she's pleased with the community support for both.

“It’s just a lot of our own personal community that supports us and putting it into the Bennet community its just spreading like wildfire,” said Ray.

