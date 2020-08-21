LIVE at 3:30PM: COVID-19 Risk Dial lowered to Moderate Risk
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 38 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,591. The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial was lowered to Moderate Risk.
