LPD: Women try breaking into apartment, run away, 1 breaks into home to hide

Ashley Laravie, 26, and Angela Oswald, 41.
Ashley Laravie, 26, and Angela Oswald, 41.(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said two women are facing charges after they tried breaking into an apartment building, then ran away from officers.

Thursday afternoon, around 4 p.m., LPD received a call that two women with bats were hitting doors and windows at an apartment.

Responding officers saw the women running and chased after them, yelling for them to stop.

According to LPD, officers saw one of the women in a front yard. When officers tried taking her into custody, she resisted and after a short struggle she was arrested.

LPD said the other woman broke into a home on near 8th and G Streets just south of downtown, but the homeowner was able to force her out and she ran away.

The homeowner told police he saw the woman run into his home while being chased by police. LPD said the homeowner didn’t know the woman and he went into the home after she broke in because his children were inside.

That woman was identified as 26-year old Ashley Laravie and she was arrested.

The other woman was identified as 41-year old Angela Oswald.

LPD said officers spoke with the caller who initially reported the women, who said she heard banging on the door of her apartment but ignored it. The caller told officers she looked out later after the knocking wouldn’t stop and saw Laravie and Oswald breaking windows at a neighboring apartment, trying to get into the building.

Investigators found the damaged window, as well as the lock on the victim’s door that had marks consistent with someone trying to break into the apartment.

Laravie is facing failure to comply charges, injure or destroy property charges, disturbing the peace, and trespassing charges.

Oswald is facing failure to comply charges, injure or destroy property charges, and disturbing the peace.

