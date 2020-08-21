Nebraska unemployment rate falls nearly a point in July

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The unemployment rate in Nebraska fell nearly a point in July to the second lowest in the nation, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor.

The new state rate released Friday morning was 4.8%, much lower than the national rate in July and down 0.7% from the 5.5% Nebraska saw during the month of June.

The national July unemployment rate stood at 10.2%.

In Lincoln, the unemployment rate also fell nearly a point from June to July to 5% but was still up from 3% during July 2019.

Omaha had a July unemployment rate of 5.9%, a half point higher than Grand Island’s 5.4%.

Kearney and Hastings each registered 4.1% and 4.5% respectively.

On Thursday, state jobless claims numbers showed an additional 3,189 Nebraskans filed for unemployment benefits during the week ending August 15.

More than 181,000 claims have been filed by Nebraskans since late March, highlighting the effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the state economy.

