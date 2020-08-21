Nebraskans speak out against veto of hair discrimination bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been less than a week since Governor Ricketts vetoed LB 1060, a bill that would’ve banned hair discrimination of common hairstyles worn by African Americans in the workplace. Nebraskans we spoke with say they’re already feeling frustrations from the governor’s decision.

10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve spoke with Ashlei Spivey, founder of Omaha’s “I Be Black Girl,” an initiative aimed at uplifting young Black girls and women across Nebraska.

She used the word "disheartening" to describe her feelings after hearing that the bill had been vetoed.

Spivey shared with 10/11 that she knows far too well about being discriminated against in the workplace simply because of her hair.

Spivey used to work as a top producer for a retail company. After cutting her hair extremely short and letting her natural curls grow out, she says her supervisor asked, “Why’d you cut your hair?” and “When are you getting your old hair back?”

After this incident, Spivey says the company began cutting her hours, and eventually, they fired her.

Spivey tells us because of her experience, she's disappointed in the governor's decision to veto LB 1060.

"It just felt like he missed the mark on this one, and it was a true missed opportunity to provide spaces where folks can be their authentic selves and thrive at work, which has a direct economic impact for the state," Spivey said.

Spivey joined more than 15 women who came out to Nebraska's legislature to testify about their experiences with hair discrimination on Saturday, August 15.

In a message after vetoing the bill, Governor Ricketts said it would hinder employers from enforcing grooming standards.

Even though the bill aims at protecting common hairstyles worn by Black Nebraskans, like braids, locks and twists, Spivey feels it goes far beyond race.

She told 10/11, "If we would've focused on this bill that primarily affects black folks, especially black women and girls, the ripple effect would've made sure everyone could've shown up as their authentic self, that everyone would not be discriminated against."

Spivey also serves on the ACLU Board of Directors in Nebraska as the Equity and Inclusion Officer. She and her team are working closely with the bill's sponsor, Senator Machaela Cavanaugh to bring it back during the legislature's next session.

In a statement Governor Ricketts issued after vetoing the bill, he said that he agrees with the intent of the hair discrimination bill but feels it would add a new definition of race within the workplace.

The governor also said he would work with those supporting LB 1060 in next year's session.

If LB 1060 eventually passes, Nebraska would join states like California, Colorado and Washington which already have laws in place banning hair discrimination.

