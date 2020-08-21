Officers in Aug. 10 Grand Island shooting named

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Friday, Grand Island Police named the officers who were involved in the Aug. 10 shooting death of Americo Reyes.

In response to a formal request, Grand Island Police said Officers Ryan Todd, Derek Miller, and Michelle Johnston were on administrative leave until the grand jury makes its decision.

In a statement issued Friday, the police department said:

“The Grand Island Police Department has no reason to suspect wrongdoing in this incident. However, the independent and internal investigations of this incident are still underway, and the use of administrative leave helps those officers recover; and the legal and internal processes to take place.”

The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. At the time, Grand Island Police said officers responded to 1115 E 5th St. for the requested removal of an out of control family member who was suspected to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police said one family member reported being assaulted and both family members wanted the man removed from the house.

Reyes, a 40-year-old man from Grand Island, was observed brandishing various objects as weapons inside the house.

Police said Reyes then started to barricade the doors, closed the window coverings, and turned off the lights. Officers standing outside by the back door were suddenly met with the man opening the door with a large knife in his hand.

According to police, officers tried to stop Reyes twice using non-lethal means. He was given multiple commands to drop the knife and when he charged at the officers, the officers shot Reyes.

Officers immediately attempted first aid, but Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived. An autopsy was ordered.

State law requires a grand jury investigation in cases when a law enforcement agency is involved in the death of a suspect. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation. The BCSO will turn over its findings to the Hall County Attorney who will then present them to a grand jury. The grand jury will decide if there was misconduct.

