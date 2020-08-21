Private music teacher adjusts to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Elaina Matthews’s music school usually has her going from home to home to teach but during a pandemic, she’s had to adjust with the times to keep her students singing.

“In 2015 I started my own traveling piano and voice studio,” said Matthews, who owns Elaina Matthews Private Voice and Piano Studio.

In 2018 she added other teachers but when COVID-19 started she no longer felt comfortable having teachers go to homes.

Now her operation is all online.

"I have little visuals that I can pop up on the screen and stamps so I can show them what I mean," said Matthews. "I can change camera angles so it ends up being a very interactive activity."

She said the change has actually been good for many students. With new interactive challenges and ways to learn is incorporated into lessons.

"I've noticed that kids that had a harder time staying engaged before for some reason can stay more engaged during the Zoom lessons," said Matthews.

For many of her students music is a much-needed outlet during these isolating times.

She said to be able to keep them connected and making music is good for both parties.

“We are providing something that’s constant and gives them an outlet for all those feelings that we are having during this time,” said Matthews.

