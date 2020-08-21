Advertisement

The Heat Is On

Heat heating for the Central Plains
Heat heating for the Central Plains(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mostly sunny skies expected once again and it will be a bit warmer today and humid. There will be a chance for a few isolated t’storms tonight in the Lincoln area and that small chance will continue until mid morning Saturday. After that, it looks rain chances are close to zero Sunday through Wednesday. An upper level ridge of high pressure that has been baking the western US for the last week will be shifting eastward and that means hot weather for the Capital City. Lower 90s expected on Sunday and will be muggy. Monday through Wednesday afternoon temperatures could hit the mid 90s with heat indices around 100 degrees.

Thursday of next week will still be hot, but not as hot and there will be a slight chance of thunderstorm. At this time it does look like a cool down at the end of next week and for the final weekend of August.

