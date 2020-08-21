UNL professor weighs in on conventions going virtual, mail-in voting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday is the last day of the Democratic National Convention. The entire event was virtual. Next week, the Republicans will also be virtual. It’s just one way COVID-19 has changed this year’s election.

“It may be that moving to a virtual convention was kind of in the cards anyway and that COVID just hastened that,” said Professor John Hibbing, with the University of Nebraska Lincoln. “It could have taken another decade or two for that to happen. Now that it did, it will be interesting in 4 years if they actually go back to having a convention.”

Hibbing said as we learn sooner about nominees, the conventions become less important. Another big change this election year is mail-in voting. In Nebraska, 1.2 million people are registered to vote, up 2 percent from last year. 40 percent vote by mail.

Hibbing said Nebraska’s “No Excuse” Absentee Voting Policy is a good one. People in Lancaster, Douglas, and Sarpy counties were already going to get applications for mail-in ballots, now all 93 counties will. Official ballots will be mailed out on September 28.

“Presumably, that 40 percent is going to shoot up dramatically this go around, largely because of COVID and because people are nervous about going to the poll and voting in person,” said Hibbing. “It’s difficult to get poll workers who are frequently elderly, so it’s not surprising they don’t want to be around a whole bunch of people who are coming in and voting.”

Hibbing added that in the past, offering mail-in voting hasn’t dramatically increased voter turn out. In a typical, presidential-election year, 50 to 60 percent of registered voters actually vote. He said COVID-19, and Trump, will be key debate points in this election.

“COVID-19 is really one of the major issues. Donald Trump himself, that’s not unusual for the incumbent president who is up for reelection to be a big issue; I think it’s maybe even more true now because Trump is so polarizing, people love him or they don’t love him at all. So he’s a big issue and along with that certainly COVID.”

