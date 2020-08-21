Advertisement

UNL professor weighs in on conventions going virtual, mail-in voting

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday is the last day of the Democratic National Convention. The entire event was virtual. Next week, the Republicans will also be virtual. It’s just one way COVID-19 has changed this year’s election.

“It may be that moving to a virtual convention was kind of in the cards anyway and that COVID just hastened that,” said Professor John Hibbing, with the University of Nebraska Lincoln. “It could have taken another decade or two for that to happen. Now that it did, it will be interesting in 4 years if they actually go back to having a convention.”

Hibbing said as we learn sooner about nominees, the conventions become less important. Another big change this election year is mail-in voting. In Nebraska, 1.2 million people are registered to vote, up 2 percent from last year. 40 percent vote by mail.

Hibbing said Nebraska’s “No Excuse” Absentee Voting Policy is a good one. People in Lancaster, Douglas, and Sarpy counties were already going to get applications for mail-in ballots, now all 93 counties will. Official ballots will be mailed out on September 28.

“Presumably, that 40 percent is going to shoot up dramatically this go around, largely because of COVID and because people are nervous about going to the poll and voting in person,” said Hibbing. “It’s difficult to get poll workers who are frequently elderly, so it’s not surprising they don’t want to be around a whole bunch of people who are coming in and voting.”

Hibbing added that in the past, offering mail-in voting hasn’t dramatically increased voter turn out. In a typical, presidential-election year, 50 to 60 percent of registered voters actually vote. He said COVID-19, and Trump, will be key debate points in this election.

“COVID-19 is really one of the major issues. Donald Trump himself, that’s not unusual for the incumbent president who is up for reelection to be a big issue; I think it’s maybe even more true now because Trump is so polarizing, people love him or they don’t love him at all. So he’s a big issue and along with that certainly COVID.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trains to start operating on Highway 2 tracks for the first time in 17 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
If you live, work or travel near Highway 2 in south Lincoln you’ll start seeing train traffic starting in January, because OPPD and BNSF struck a new deal.

News

In Season Market opens in Bennet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
In Season Market opens in Bennet.

News

Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel reopens for first time since March

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
After nearly 5 months closed, the Cornhusker Hotel is back open for business.

News

Trains to return to Highway 2 tracks in January

Updated: 1 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

News

Know your rights campaign advertises on buses

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Ads on Lincoln buses encourage women to know their rights about breastfeeding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The Know Your Right campaign is all about teaching women their rights when it comes to breastfeeding.

News

33 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lancaster County

Updated: 5 hours ago
33 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County Thursday, bringing the community total to 3,553.

News

LPS shares COVID-19 case information from past week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Four positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Lincoln Public Schools since classes started this fall.

News

Milford postpones first football game after confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Milford Public Schools said its first football game has been postponed and multiple players are in quarantine after positive COVID-19 cases.

News

Beatrice Police searching for missing 32-year-old

Updated: 9 hours ago
Beatrice Police are searching for a missing man last seen on August 15.