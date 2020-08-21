Warriors bulk up, lean on linemen for 2020 season

Advertisement

By Kevin Sjuts
Aug. 20, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lutheran has a veteran offensive line in 2020. The Warriors have four starters back up front, including 6-foot-6, 255-pound Wyatt Marr.

“We are bigger than we’ve ever been and more physical than we’ve ever been,” Lincoln Lutheran head coach Greg Nelson said. “You always try to coach physicality and get kids in the weight room. I hope it pays off this year.” Nelson says his linemen have been highly committed to strength training throughout their high school careers.

“We have a lot of big guys up front,” senior tight end Joshua Puelz said. “They’re in the weight room every day.”

Lincoln Lutheran will average 225 pounds across its starting offensive line when the Warriors open the season on August 28th. Lincoln Lutheran plays at Omaha Concordia in Week 1 of the NSAA football season. The Warriors move down to Class C2 this fall, after compiling a 5-4 record in 2019.

