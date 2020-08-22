Hundreds competing at USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A local racing track is hosting a national competition this weekend, after finding out last month that they were needed to be a back-up location for the event.

The USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals is in full swing this weekend at Star City BMX. The event was supposed to be in Washington State, but due to COVID-19 they couldn’t host it, and they needed a second option.

This is now the fifth time in 10 years that Lincoln has hosted it. Star City BMX said they worked with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to make sure safety protocols are being met. 600 to 800 racers are expected over the three-day event.

“It was only three weeks after we originally got approved that we got called about hosting a National, so it’s been a lot of work in the last few months,” said Josh Larson, Star City BMX organizer.

Sunday is the last day of the event. Final races start at 8 a.m. and are free to attend.

Organizers do ask if you aren’t feeling well to stay home.

