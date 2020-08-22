Advertisement

Hundreds competing at USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals in Lincoln

The USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals is in full swing this weekend at Star City BMX.
Hundreds of racers are competing at Star City BMX this weekend for a national tournament.
Hundreds of racers are competing at Star City BMX this weekend for a national tournament.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A local racing track is hosting a national competition this weekend, after finding out last month that they were needed to be a back-up location for the event.

The USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals is in full swing this weekend at Star City BMX. The event was supposed to be in Washington State, but due to COVID-19 they couldn’t host it, and they needed a second option.

This is now the fifth time in 10 years that Lincoln has hosted it. Star City BMX said they worked with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to make sure safety protocols are being met. 600 to 800 racers are expected over the three-day event.

“It was only three weeks after we originally got approved that we got called about hosting a National, so it’s been a lot of work in the last few months,” said Josh Larson, Star City BMX organizer.

Sunday is the last day of the event. Final races start at 8 a.m. and are free to attend.

Organizers do ask if you aren’t feeling well to stay home.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln woman celebrates her 103rd Birthday with family

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
It’s not every day you turn 103. So Norma, at Ambassador Health in Lincoln, got a little surprise from her family on Saturday.

VOD Recordings

Running for a Cause

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lincoln woman runs 180 miles in four days for MS research

News

First high school football game played in Lincoln

Updated: 17 hours ago
First high school football game played in Lincoln

News

LNS, Hastings battle in first football game of the season 

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
With concerns about if games would even be played, high school football is officially underway in Nebraska.

Latest News

News

Lincoln woman runs 180 miles in four days for MS research

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
A Lincoln woman is raising $10,000 and running 180 miles in four days to raise money for MS research.

News

City purchases captioning software

Updated: 22 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Lincoln bike shortage persists months into COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Not only is demand higher than normal, the companies that make the bikes are shut down or months behind in operation.

News

City invests in captioning software to be more inclusive

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
At a time when information is vital to the success of Lincoln’s fight against the pandemic, it’s important that everybody gets that information in a way they can understand.

News

Bicycle shortage still impacting Lincoln

Updated: 22 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Private music teacher adjusts to COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Elania Matthews's music school usually has her going from home to home to teach but during a pandemic, shes had to adjust with the times to keep her students singing.