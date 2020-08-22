Advertisement

Lincoln woman celebrates her 103rd Birthday with family

Norma Jones was serenaded by family on her 103rd birthday
Norma Jones was serenaded by family on her 103rd birthday(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not every day you turn 103. Norma Jones, at Ambassador Health in Lincoln, got a little surprise from her family on Saturday.

In true coronavirus fashion, her family all stood outside to wish her the new 103-year-old happy birthday. Complete with guitars, music speakers, party hats, happy birthday posts and mask. Norma’s family hopes this is a birthday she won’t forget. They didn’t get to hug, but they hope this brightens her day.

“Mom, all of us love you very much,” said Judy Weber, Norma’s daughter. “We are so very, very happy you are still here with us, and God bless you.”

Norma’s daughter described her as feisty, ornery and caring. Norma worked across the midwest as a cook and caterer. Norma was born in 1917 and has never owned a charge card or cell phone.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds competing at USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals in Lincoln

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals is in full swing this weekend at Star City BMX.

VOD Recordings

Running for a Cause

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lincoln woman runs 180 miles in four days for MS research

News

First high school football game played in Lincoln

Updated: 17 hours ago
First high school football game played in Lincoln

News

LNS, Hastings battle in first football game of the season 

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
With concerns about if games would even be played, high school football is officially underway in Nebraska.

Latest News

News

Lincoln woman runs 180 miles in four days for MS research

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
A Lincoln woman is raising $10,000 and running 180 miles in four days to raise money for MS research.

News

City purchases captioning software

Updated: 22 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Lincoln bike shortage persists months into COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Not only is demand higher than normal, the companies that make the bikes are shut down or months behind in operation.

News

City invests in captioning software to be more inclusive

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
At a time when information is vital to the success of Lincoln’s fight against the pandemic, it’s important that everybody gets that information in a way they can understand.

News

Bicycle shortage still impacting Lincoln

Updated: 23 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Private music teacher adjusts to COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
Elania Matthews's music school usually has her going from home to home to teach but during a pandemic, shes had to adjust with the times to keep her students singing.