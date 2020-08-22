Lincoln woman celebrates her 103rd Birthday with family

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not every day you turn 103. Norma Jones, at Ambassador Health in Lincoln, got a little surprise from her family on Saturday.

In true coronavirus fashion, her family all stood outside to wish her the new 103-year-old happy birthday. Complete with guitars, music speakers, party hats, happy birthday posts and mask. Norma’s family hopes this is a birthday she won’t forget. They didn’t get to hug, but they hope this brightens her day.

“Mom, all of us love you very much,” said Judy Weber, Norma’s daughter. “We are so very, very happy you are still here with us, and God bless you.”

Norma’s daughter described her as feisty, ornery and caring. Norma worked across the midwest as a cook and caterer. Norma was born in 1917 and has never owned a charge card or cell phone.

