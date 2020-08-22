Advertisement

Lincoln woman runs 180 miles in four days for MS research

For the fourth year, Kristina Myint is participating in the MS Run the U.S. ultra-marathon.
By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple Sclerosis, or MS, is an autoimmune disease that affects some 400,000 Americans, including 7,000 Nebraskans.

Currently, there’s no cure for the disease, but there are people around the state and around the nation fighting to change that. That includes one Lincoln woman, who has logged hundreds of miles and thousands of dollars for the cause.

Kristina Myint is running her leg of the “MS Run the U.S.” ultra-marathon. The run is normally broken up into segments from California to New York, but because of the pandemic, it has gone virtual.

“My segment was supposed to be from Dubuque, Iowa to Milwaukee, and I want to say that was supposed to be 180 or 185 miles,” Myint said.

Now, she’s running her 180 miles in Lincoln, and she’s doing so in a matter of just four days.

“The thing about these runs is that your body is going to hurt,” Myint said. “That’s part of it and that’s where I think it segments with MS, because with MS, you feel it all the time, there’s always that pain. So getting up everyday and still running those miles through the pain is part of the package.”

Before she was involved in the fight against MS, Myint said she didn’t realize how many people are affected by the disease.

“Basically, your body attacks itself,” Myint said. “Some people end up in wheelchairs, it can cause memory loss, just so many things that go with it and everybody is different. I have one friend whose legs go numb, and another who struggles with memory because of MS.”

This is the fourth year Myint has participated in the MS Run the U.S. race. In that time, she’s run more than 500 miles and raised nearly $40,000 for MS research.

“We have to agree to fund raise at least $10,000 every year that we participate and I’m really fortunate to have good people in my life who donate every year,” Myint said. “I think last year as a group, MS Run the U.S. raised close to $250,000 for research.”

Myint said the group continues to increase their fundraising goals every year, but she doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

“It never feels like enough,” Myint said. “I know that sounds silly, but it never feels like we can put enough towards it.”

She said she’ll keep running until there’s a cure for the disease.

Myint will finish up her journey on Sunday. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

