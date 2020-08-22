LNS, Hastings battle in first football game of the season 

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With concerns about if games would even be played, high school football is officially underway in Nebraska. But this season isn’t coming without changes.

From the tunnel run to the band and the dance team, this high school football game between Lincoln North Star and Hastings looks like a regular game, but it’s not.

“I get to be here and watch a sophomore and a senior play on the same team for the first time together, so I’m super excited,” said a Lincoln North Star dad.

“Excited to be here and have a little bit of normalcy, and we hope that the season can continue,” said a Lincoln North Star mom

“It’s exciting there’s been a lot of buzz in the building kids are super excited to have this opportunity given the circumstances,” said a Lincoln North Star teacher.

All spectators must check in before the game. Face masks are required, caution tape floods the stands and hand sanitizer stands greet people on the concourse level.

“It’s not ideal or normal. We are just trying to keep people safe and give kids the opportunity,”said Kathi Wieskamp, Director of Athletics for LPS. “Our first priority is giving kids those opportunities and doing so safely.”

Wieskamp said they’ve been preparing for months.

“We’re excited for tonight and this has been a long time. We’ve been working really hard all summer long and leading up to fall camp,” Wieskamp said.

Other changes include limiting fans to immediate family members, which includes people from the same households and grandparents. At Seacrest field, they’re allowing about 50% capacity, which is around 4000 people.

“We would love to have everybody here, but we also want to make sure that we’re keeping everybody safe and doing what we can to continue this season on,” said Wieskamp.

LPS is planning on live streaming certain games throughout the season on their website and YouTube channel. While everything around the game looks different, what happens on the field remains the same game that these players and fans love.

