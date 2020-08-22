Advertisement

More Heat and More Humidity...

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not much has changed in the forecast as more hot, humid, and dry weather is expected over the coming days across the state.

On Sunday, temperatures well into the 90s are forecast for most areas, with some spots in western Nebraska reaching the triple digits.

Highs well into the 90s and into the 100s are expected on Sunday to round out the weekend.
Again, skies are expected to be mainly sunny for most - including here in Lincoln - with little to no chance for rain on Sunday.

Temperatures stay hot for most of next week, with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Some relief could come late next week into next weekend with temperatures cooling back into the 80s. Some remnant moisture from Tropical Storms Marco and Laura could potentially move into the area towards the middle and end of the week next week, but it doesn’t appear likely at this time and rain chances will be hard to find until late next week into the weekend when some small rain chances enter the forecast.

Wildfire smoke from California will also be something to keep an eye over the next few days as hazy skies could become a problem for parts of the state - in particular in the west. Smoke is generally expected to stay in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere and shouldn’t pose too much of a problem for air quality, but at times some smoke could mix down closer to the surface over the next few days.

