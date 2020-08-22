Nauert sparks second half rally in Hastings win over Lincoln North Star

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Austin Nauert scored two touchdowns, both in the second half, to help Hastings defeat Lincoln North Star 35-8 on the opening night of the high school football season. The Hastings wide receiver had a game-changing 84-yard TD catch in the third quarter at Seacrest Field. Nauert added a 98-yard interception return late in the game.

Lincoln North Star’s lone score was a first quarter pitch-and-catch from DJ McGarvie to Jace Elliot. The Navigators were tied with the Tigers at halftime, but Hastings out-scored LNS 27-0 in the second half.

