Sandy Creek tops Schuyler on opening night

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Micah Biltoft scored four touchdowns and Sandy Creek took advantage of a big second quarter to defeat Schuyler 37-20 on opening night of the high school football season. The Cougars’ first four scores were all Biltoft TD’s, including an impressive catch at the end zone while covered by two defenders.

Schuyler was led by sophomore quarterback Dennis Martinez, who had three rushing touchdowns.

The game, which was one of four Week 0 games state-wide, was played in front of a few hundred fans in Schuyler. Many in the crowd wore masks, along with coaches, players, and cheerleaders.

