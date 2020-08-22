Advertisement

Smoke fills air as Portland police clear riot at precinct

Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.
Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

News outlets report smoke was deployed and officers physically forced protesters away from the department’s north precinct.

Police say windows had been broken on patrol vehicles, items such as glass bottles had been thrown and lasers had been pointed at officers.

Early Friday morning, protesters clashed with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

Violent demonstrations have happened in Portland for more than two months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

