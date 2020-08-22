Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 27

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 27 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,618.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 80

Deaths: 1

  • On Saturday, August 22, the Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 12,600 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
  • During the past day, the Health Department received one new death certificate related to COVID-19. A man in his 60s has been lost to the disease. The total number of deaths in the county related to the pandemic increases to 150. The county has confirmed 8,617 local residents have recovered from the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More Heat and More Humidity...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Staying hot and humid on Sunday into next week.

News

Lincoln woman celebrates her 103rd Birthday with family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
It’s not every day you turn 103. So Norma, at Ambassador Health in Lincoln, got a little surprise from her family on Saturday.

News

Hundreds competing at USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals in Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
The USA BMX Cornhusker Nationals is in full swing this weekend at Star City BMX.

VOD Recordings

Running for a Cause

Updated: 6 hours ago
Lincoln woman runs 180 miles in four days for MS research

Latest News

News

First high school football game played in Lincoln

Updated: 19 hours ago
First high school football game played in Lincoln

News

LNS, Hastings battle in first football game of the season 

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
With concerns about if games would even be played, high school football is officially underway in Nebraska.

News

Lincoln woman runs 180 miles in four days for MS research

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
A Lincoln woman is raising $10,000 and running 180 miles in four days to raise money for MS research.

News

City purchases captioning software

Updated: 23 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Lincoln bike shortage persists months into COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
By Bayley Bischof
Not only is demand higher than normal, the companies that make the bikes are shut down or months behind in operation.

News

City invests in captioning software to be more inclusive

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
|
By Madison Pitsch
At a time when information is vital to the success of Lincoln’s fight against the pandemic, it’s important that everybody gets that information in a way they can understand.