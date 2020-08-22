Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 27
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 27 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,618. The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
New Cases: 80
Deaths: 1
- On Saturday, August 22, the Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 12,600 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.
- During the past day, the Health Department received one new death certificate related to COVID-19. A man in his 60s has been lost to the disease. The total number of deaths in the county related to the pandemic increases to 150. The county has confirmed 8,617 local residents have recovered from the illness.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
