Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Saturday, August 22, the Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 12,600 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March.

During the past day, the Health Department received one new death certificate related to COVID-19. A man in his 60s has been lost to the disease. The total number of deaths in the county related to the pandemic increases to 150. The county has confirmed 8,617 local residents have recovered from the illness.