Beatrice looking to bounce back

The Orangemen are trying to return to the playoffs in Class B
By Dan Corey
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After missing out on the playoffs the past few seasons, Beatrice is ready to bounce back and return to the postseason. Head coach Todd Ekhart is entering his third season with the program as the Orangemen have the talent to make it back to the playoffs.

“We really have no excuses, we have a lot of guys coming back, so we’re definitely looking playoffs,” said Ekhart when asked what this year’s expectations are.

Beatrice opens up the season at Ralston on Friday night.

