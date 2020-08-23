Hot and Dry Weather Lingers Into the Work Week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not much change to the forecast as hot and dry weather is expected to continue into the work week as a ridge of high pressure aloft will stay firmly in control of our weather. Temperatures on Monday will again reach the mid to upper 90s for many in eastern Nebraska - including Lincoln - with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s for western Nebraska.

Sunny skies with some hazy conditions are again expected on Monday as wildfire smoke continues to filter into the area. Dry conditions through are expected for much of the state. Dew points aren’t expected to be terrible, but will likely sit in the mid to upper 60s by Monday afternoon. This could lead to heat index values approaching and exceeding 100° for many in eastern Nebraska by Monday afternoon.

Hot and dry weather will continue through much of the week with highs expected to be in the mid to upper 90s in Lincoln through Thursday. Friday and into next weekend does appear to be cooler. Temperatures are expected to fall to around 90° on Friday with low to mid 80s by next Saturday and Sunday.

Chances for rain are nowhere to be found in the forecast for Lincoln until late next week when the pattern finally begins to change, though chances right now still aren’t great, with just a 20% chance late Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

It’s not all bad news though, looking at the longer range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center, cooler than average and wetter than average conditions are favored across the state to end August and through the first week of September. Something many of us desperately will need after our hot stretch of weather over the next few days.

