Patriotic store moves from VA to storefront

Patriot Pride Shop honors veterans and area heroes.
Patriot Pride Shop honors veterans and area heroes.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - COVID-19 has made it difficult for many local businesses. Some businesses have even shut their doors indefinitely, but one mom and pop shop is expanding during this time and honoring veterans and area heroes in the process.

The Patriot Pride shop is now located on the corner of 48th and Calvert St., and it just open its doors last Monday. It’s been based out at the V.A. since 2013 but had to remain closed due to the pandemic.

Owners Joe and Susan Briggs knew it was important to get a storefront because they wanted t keep honoring veterans. Joe Briggs served in the army in Vietnam.

They believe that veterans don’t always get the appreciation they deserve, so they started this shop. There also wasn’t going to be room for them at the new V.A. facility.

“I was just going to give it up, but I’ve had a lot of people a lot of vets that have really liked the store and it’s kind of unique to the area,” said Joe Briggs.

The store has a variety of items such as hats, flags, mugs, challenge coins, collectable pins, fine artwork, bumper stickers and hot sauce. They also have items to recognize fire fighters, police officers and health care workers.

It’s open Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m.-noon. Saturday is an added day because they weren’t able to be open on weekends at the V.A.

