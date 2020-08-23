Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 17

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 17 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,635. The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 65

  • On Sunday, August 23, the Health Department reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 12,665 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March. The Health Department has not received any new death certificate related to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in the county related to the pandemic remains at 150.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

