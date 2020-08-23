UNL reports small COVID-19 cluster at Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln identified a small cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority on Sunday. The cases included one confirmed positive case and four self-reported cases.

Those living in the house have been placed in quarantine per health guidance. At this time, UNL has fewer than 25 confirmed campus cases since Aug. 12.

UNL is working with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department for regular updates on reporting positive COVID-19 cases, which will be posted on http://covid19.unl.edu.

