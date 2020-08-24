11th and G Street Mural honors local grandparents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Sunday marked the first day of a nearly two-month process creating a new mural at the corner of 11th and G Street.

David Manzanares, the designer of the mural said it will represent local grandparents who passed away. Manzanares said the finished mural will have people standing in the ‘eternal sun’ composed of monarch butterflies. He said the Monarch butterfly, according to native mythology, represents the souls of our ancestors that return each year to rest in the sacred fir trees of central Mexico. He said having the ancestors in front of the sun reminds us that just as the sun sets and our loved ones leave us, the sun and their presence will rise again to warm us in our time of need. Manzanares said this is a part of his roots and something he wanted to share with his community.

“I want them to feel happy to be represented so everyone who lives around here not just me as a Mexican, but also our corner too,” said Manzanares.

The mural will also show several monarch butterflies in which the creator represents the souls of our ancestors. He said this is how he wants to honor his grandmother, who died a few years ago.

‘That’s part of what we are. Our grandparents give us our roots and so a big part of what I am in my ethics but also in my way of thinking,” said Manzanares.

The goal is to have the mural fully done by Nov. 2 to coincide with the Day of the Dead holiday.

