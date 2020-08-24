Advertisement

11th and G Street Mural honors local grandparents

By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Sunday marked the first day of a nearly two-month process creating a new mural at the corner of 11th and G Street.

David Manzanares, the designer of the mural said it will represent local grandparents who passed away. Manzanares said the finished mural will have people standing in the ‘eternal sun’ composed of monarch butterflies. He said the Monarch butterfly, according to native mythology, represents the souls of our ancestors that return each year to rest in the sacred fir trees of central Mexico. He said having the ancestors in front of the sun reminds us that just as the sun sets and our loved ones leave us, the sun and their presence will rise again to warm us in our time of need. Manzanares said this is a part of his roots and something he wanted to share with his community.

“I want them to feel happy to be represented so everyone who lives around here not just me as a Mexican, but also our corner too,” said Manzanares.

The mural will also show several monarch butterflies in which the creator represents the souls of our ancestors. He said this is how he wants to honor his grandmother, who died a few years ago.

‘That’s part of what we are. Our grandparents give us our roots and so a big part of what I am in my ethics but also in my way of thinking,” said Manzanares.

The goal is to have the mural fully done by Nov. 2 to coincide with the Day of the Dead holiday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local campaign promotes social distancing, mask-wearing

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
It’s now been over a month since the last mask mandate went into effect here in Lancaster County. Now, a group of ambassadors is hitting the street to promote mask-wearing and social distancing.

News

Seward Parade of Flags first to install U.S. Space Force flag

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jared Austin
Seward parade of flags first to install Space Force flag.

News

Seward Parade of Flags installs Space Force flag

Updated: 31 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 5:30 Sunday

News

New Lincoln mural

Updated: 52 minutes ago
10/11 NOW at 5:30 Sunday

Latest News

News

UNL reports small COVID-19 cluster at Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln identified a small cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority on Sunday.

Forecast

Hot and Dry Weather Lingers Into the Work Week...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Hot and dry weather continues into the upcoming week before cooler weather arrives late next week into the weekend.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.

News

Veterans shop moves from VA to storefront

Updated: 21 hours ago
Veterans shop moves from VA to storefront

News

Patriotic store moves from VA to storefront

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Some businesses have even shut their doors indefinitely, but one mom and pop shop is expanding during this time and honoring veterans and area heroes in the process.

News

BMX nationals hosted in Lincoln

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
BMX nationals hosted in Lincoln