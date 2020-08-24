Advertisement

COVID-19 cases drop in Nebraska due to ‘technical difficulties’ with lab data

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that six lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 3,641.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 19.

Today’s update does not include all reported cases.  The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department are currently working through technical difficulties with lab reporting data.  Additional data will be included with future updates as the data reporting issue is resolved.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 1,697 to 1,726

Overall positivity rate: 

  • Lancaster County – remains at 6.7 percent
  • State – remains at 9.4 percent
  • National – remains at 9 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 17 with five from Lancaster County and 12 from other communities (one on ventilator).

