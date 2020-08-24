Advertisement

Driver arrested following pursuit with speeds above 155 MPH

Jamell Martinez
Jamell Martinez(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested a Georgia man following a pursuit early Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Lincoln.

At approximately 12:25 a.m. this morning, a trooper observed a westbound Chevrolet Camaro speeding on I-80 in Lincoln, near mile marker 400. The trooper clocked the vehicle traveling at 128 miles per hour in the 65 miles per hour zone. The trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle increased speed and fled.

The trooper initiated a pursuit as the Camaro fled westbound on I-80. After a short time, troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle. The Camaro then came to a stop at mile marker 381. The driver was immediately taken into custody.

The entire pursuit lasted less than ten minutes. During the pursuit, the Camaro reached speeds in excess of 155 miles per hour.

The driver, Jamell Martinez, 33, of Hinesville, Georgia, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and traffic violations. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

