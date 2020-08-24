Advertisement

Four missing juveniles apprehended following pursuit with stolen car

Nebraska State Troopers, with assistance from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies and McCook Police Officers, have taken four juveniles into custody following a pursuit in southwest Nebraska.(NSP)
Aug. 24, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Troopers, with assistance from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies and McCook Police Officers, have taken four juveniles into custody following a pursuit in southwest Nebraska.

At approximately 8:10 a.m. on Monday, troopers were informed that the McCook Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle that had fled a traffic stop in McCook. The vehicle, a PT Cruiser, was identified as stolen out of Geneva. As the pursuit traveled northbound on Highway 83, troopers were able to successfully deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle.

Troopers took over the pursuit as it continued to travel northbound on Highway 83. The vehicle continued driving on its rims as it entered North Platte. The driver eventually lost control and became stuck in a ditch on E Phillip Avenue. All four occupants were then taken into custody without further incident. The four juveniles were all identified as missing from central Nebraska.

The driver, a 16-year-old male, spat on a trooper after being taken into custody. He was cited for assault on a peace officer with bodily fluid, as well as flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The driver will be lodged at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center. The three passengers, all juvenile males, were remanded to probation officers.

