Hot Days and Warm Nights

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather forecast is short and pretty simple over the next four days. Mainly sunny, hot and a bit humid. Highs today through Thursday are expected to be in the mid 90s with the heat index around 100 at times. The next rain chance doesn’t come to the Lincoln area until Friday night.

The weekend will be much cooler with a chance for a few scattered showers and t’storms.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.