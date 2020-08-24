Advertisement

Hot Days and Warm Nights

Lincoln 10 Day Forecast
Lincoln 10 Day Forecast(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The weather forecast is short and pretty simple over the next four days. Mainly sunny, hot and a bit humid. Highs today through Thursday are expected to be in the mid 90s with the heat index around 100 at times. The next rain chance doesn’t come to the Lincoln area until Friday night.

The weekend will be much cooler with a chance for a few scattered showers and t’storms.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Bill's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Hot and dry weather expected into the upcoming work week with cooler weather arriving by next weekend.

Forecast

Hot and Dry Weather Lingers Into the Work Week...

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Hot and dry weather continues into the upcoming week before cooler weather arrives late next week into the weekend.

Forecast

Bill's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
Staying hot, humid, and dry through much of the next week.

Forecast

More Heat and More Humidity...

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Staying hot and humid on Sunday into next week.

Latest News

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

Forecast

Feeling Like Summer...

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Hot and humid conditions expected into the weekend.

Forecast

The Heat Is On

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Warmer and humid today with isolated t'storms possible tonight.

Forecast

Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
Warming temperatures into the upcoming weekend.

Forecast

Brad's Thursday Noon Forecast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
Temperatures continue trending warmer.

Forecast

Temperatures Trending Up Into The Weekend...

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT
|
By Bill Rentschler
Temperatures build into the weekend and next week with mainly dry weather expected.