Local campaign promotes social distancing, mask-wearing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s now been over a month since the last mask mandate went into effect here in Lancaster County. Now, a group of ambassadors is hitting the street to promote mask-wearing and social distancing.

It’s called ‘LNK is Greater Than’, and this weekend is the debut of the Archival campaign.

The slogan is “Keys, phone, mask, six feet, hands.” The goal is to help encourage 20 to 29-year-olds to practice social distancing. On Sunday, teams were spread out in the Haymarket, on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, and at Sunday Farmer’s Market at College View.

Ambassadors at Union College handed out bracelets, stickers, and thank you cards to people wearing their masks. The “LNK is Greater Than’ campaign is hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19 with its six-week ambassador program.

A man who works for the University said it’s been tough being virtual and these are important things to do to make sure students can stay on campus.

“I wanna make sure we all know hey it’s not the greatest thing in the world to wear a mask and it’s important and if we all do it together we’re going to get through it, and we will make sure Lincoln gets through it as well,” said Alex Fernando, LNK Community Ambassador.

With colleges starting back up, Fernando said it’s important for young people in the community to take a stand and protect themselves and others.

